Periods of showers around this week

Tonight: Clear early. Clouds increase. Wind: Light Low: 32-38

Tuesday: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy late with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Wind: SW/W 3-8 High: 54-59

Tuesday Night: 60% chance of showers. Wind: Variable 3-7 Low: 41-47





Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will increase tonight but we will stay dry. Overnight lows drop into the 30s. The clouds are expected to decrease Tuesday morning and we should sneak in some sunshine for a part of the day before clouds arrive again later. There is a chance some showers could break out later in the day as they do. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.



Another batch of rain should be moving through the region Tuesday night. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Lows stay in the 40s. Wednesday looks unsettled with some scattered showers from time to time. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs get back into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be a wet day with an 80% chance of rain. There is even a chance of some late day higher elevation flakes depending on where the cold air and precipitation are in relation to each other. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The storm that brings the rain Thursday moves by, strengthens and loops back around bringing colder weather and some mixed showers Friday. It will be a blustery day. The chance of precipitation is around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday settles down with sun and clouds. Highs get back into the upper 40s. Sunday brings a small chance of some showers again with highs back in the low 30s.