Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 6 COVID-19 update

The following is the most up to date information regarding coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

10 positive cases

7 people are in precautionary quarantine

28 people are in mandatory quarantine

11 tests are pending

5 people have recovered

Chenango County

39 positive cases

247 people are in mandatory quarantine

66 people are in precautionary

5 people have recovered

Delaware County

41 positive cases

42 people in mandatory quarantine

6 people in precautionary quarantine

18 tests are pending

