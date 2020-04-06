 Skip to Content

Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 6 COVID-19 update

(WBNG) -- The following is the most up to date information regarding coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

  • 10 positive cases
  • 7 people are in precautionary quarantine
  • 28 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 11 tests are pending
  • 5 people have recovered

Chenango County

  • 39 positive cases
  • 247 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 66 people are in precautionary
  • 5 people have recovered

Delaware County

  • 41 positive cases
  • 42 people in mandatory quarantine
  • 6 people in precautionary quarantine
  • 18 tests are pending

For information on Broome County's coronavirus cases, click here.

