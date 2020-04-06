Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 6 COVID-19 update

Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 6 COVID-19 updateNew
(WBNG) -- The following is the most up to date information regarding coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.
The information released varies per county.
Tioga County
- 10 positive cases
- 7 people are in precautionary quarantine
- 28 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 11 tests are pending
- 5 people have recovered
Chenango County
- 39 positive cases
- 247 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 66 people are in precautionary
- 5 people have recovered
Delaware County
- 41 positive cases
- 42 people in mandatory quarantine
- 6 people in precautionary quarantine
- 18 tests are pending
