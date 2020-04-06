United Way, other area funders create common grant applications for nonprofits amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- Local funders have partnered with the United Way of Broome County to create a common grant application for nonprofits who are supporting COVID-19 related causes.

The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation, and Roger Kresge Foundation have joined the Community Response Fund Alliance and donated $10,000 to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

All money will go to families and organizations that were greatly affected by the the coronavirus.

Nonprofits that are aiding in COVID-19 relief may apply for a grant by clicking here.

As of April 6, the United Way of Broome County, Community Foundation for South Central New York, the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation and Roger Kresge Foundation are the collaborative founders.

