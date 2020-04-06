Vestal pastor encourages communion at home during Holy Week

VESTAL (WBNG) - Joe Coudriet, founding pastor at Family Life Church, is preparing for the churches' busiest time of year: Easter.

With Holy Week underway, Coudriet is keeping his churchgoers active in the comfort of their own homes.

"This week, our primary responsibility is to make sure that we minister to the flock, look out for those that are here in the church congregation and church family that are in need," said Coudriet.

Coudriet and the rest of church staff have begun to encourage communion at home to ensure their congreagtion gets the full experience of Holy Week.

"All Christ followers are encouraged to partake in the Lord's table in commemoration of what he did and you can do it as often as you'd like," Coudriet says.

The pastor says it doesn't matter where you receive or who you do it with.

"You don't have to be in a holy place, you don't have to be in a church sanctuary, what you need to do is have a relationship with God," he says.

Coudriet says no matter how you celebrate during this difficult time religion is there to lean on.

"We're so thankful for our church family, they continue to make opportunities like this possible through their faithfulness," he says.

