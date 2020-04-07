Another beautiful day

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Periods of mostly sunny. High 60 (56-62) Wind W 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. .10-.25” 30% Low 42 (40-46) Wind E becoming NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.05” 40% High 56 (54-58) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We have a low to our west. A warm front associated with this low will be moving in from the southwest. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds. The showers will hold off until later this evening, especially after midnight.

The cold front will come through Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, and the chance of showers will be low.

This will be changing Thursday as a stronger low over eastern Canada moves in. This will not only give us a better chance of rain, but it will be followed by some cooler temperatures.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies Friday with mixed showers. Cool and cloudy Saturday. Another low will give us rain showers Sunday, Easter, and Monday.

