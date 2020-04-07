 Skip to Content

Binghamton Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19, expected to return to work

Updated
Last updated today at 4:17 pm
4:05 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Email, Coronavirus, Top Stories

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A City of Binghamton police Officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials tell 12 News.

The Binghamton Mayor's Office says the police officer was asymptomatic.

City officials tell 12 News the police administration is following health department guidelines to ensure no one else gets sick.

The officer is expected to return to work later this week.

The mayor's office could not confirm with 12 News any other details, such as when the officer was first reported to test positive for the virus.

WBNG Staff

Related Articles

Skip to content