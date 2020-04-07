Broome County sees 6th coronavirus-related death

Broome County April 7 update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the death of a sixth Broome County resident from COVID-19 Tuesday.

Garnar says the person who died was a male in their 80s.

Additionally, Garnar announced there are now 83 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. Six people have been hospitalized and 62 are recovering at home.

64 tests are pending results.

Click here for a map detailing where cases are located in the county.

48 people are in precautionary quarantine and 161 are in mandatory quarantine.

The county executive says anyone who witnesses people hanging out in large groups should contact county authorities at 607-778-1911.