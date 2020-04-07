General Clinton Canoe Regatta in Bainbridge cancelled

Bainbridge (WBNG)- Like many other community gatherings, the 58th annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta has been cancelled for this year.

According to the Chenango County Tourism Facebook page, the announcement of the decision of whether or not the Canoe Regatta was going to be cancelled was originally going to be made on May 1st.

But, it appears the decision has been made much sooner, on the General Clinton Canoe Regatta's website they are saying they are cancelling the event for this year due to the coronavirus.

In a statement it says,

'The General Clinton Canoe Regatta has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.This has not been an easy decision and we will miss seeing all of you this year. We will be back in 2021. We hope to see all of you then."

They continued on to mention that refunds will be issued automatically for online entries. They also said that they will contact people by email or mail if they sent a paper entry.

