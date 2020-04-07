Greater Binghamton Airshow postponed to 2021

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- The 2020 Greater Binghamton Airshow has been cancelled over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airshow was scheduled for July 25. Organizers say the event will happen in 2021.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the cancellation of the airshow was necessary, but not an easy decision.

“The health and safety of our exhibitors, contractors, staff, and community is ultimately our priority," says Garnar.

County officials say "many" of the event's partners are on board to participate in 2021.

Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner says the 2021 will be "spectacular."

"We are determined to continue working together and have already shifted the focus of our planning efforts to 2021," he says.

