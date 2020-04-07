How technology brings families together when they’re far apart

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- The coronavirus has kept families physically apart, even in their time of need.

Because New York has banned public gatherings, funerals have had to be changed to accommodate a much smaller number of attendees.

Despite these challenges, technology has allowed one family to come closer together in time of tragedy.

Laurie Mayhood of Maine Cemetery was contacted by the mother of Melony Strong, a local woman who passed away recently.

The mother lives in Delaware and is unable to travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayhood decided to livestream Melony's funeral Monday so her mother and other far away loved ones could be part of the important day. Mayhood said it was difficult to get going, but it was worth it.

"It was a lot of phone calls, making sure that everybody could get connected to the Facebook page that I set up… but it worked, and in the end that's all that matters," Mayhood told 12 News Tuesday.

Mayhood said as soon as the service ended, Melony's mother called her crying to try to explain how much it meant to her to be able to put her daughter to rest.

Melony's mother, Sophia Strong, said the way everyone came together for her daughter's service is something she will never forget.

"Oh that was so wonderful, I will always remember Laurie from the Maine Cemetery, she was so helpful with everything," Strong said. "It was just a beautiful service, to see that there, and to see my old hometown, because we lived right across the street from the cemetery, so it was like going home again."