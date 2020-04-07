Learn how to make CDC-approved face coverings with materials you probably have at home

(WBNG) -- 12 News crafted face coverings from home Tuesday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC currently advises people wear a cloth face covering when leaving the house to go places like the grocery store, stressing this in places where you could be exposed to the virus.

These coverings are also recommended in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help those who might have the virus, but don't show symptoms, from giving it to other people.

The CDC says the coverings crafted in the video above and written about in this article are not medical grade masks or N-95 respirators.

There are several options of coverings to make at home suggested on the CDC website.

To make the quick cut t-shirt face covering:

Cut the bottom 7-8 inches off of a t-shirt

Lay it out in front of you and fold it in half to the right

Cut a rectangle about 6-7 inches from the right side of the material, making sure to leave room on the top and bottom of the rectangle for the strings that will tie behind your head

Cut the loops into strings and you're done! Tie behind your head/neck.

To make another style with rubber bands:

Cut a large section off the bottom of a t-shirt

Lay it down sideways

Fold one half up to the middle and one half down to the middle

Repeat with the halves you just folded

Put a rubber band on each side, pushing a few inches into the fabric

Fold the edges outside of the rubber bands in, press on your face, and loop rubber bands behind your ears. Done!

For more information on making face coverings, how to clean them, and who shouldn't wear them, visit the CDC website here.