Little League optimistic the season will happen

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) - For now, the Little League season is pushed back until May 11. Leaders around the Southern Tier are working with Little League International to put a plan in place for the season to start.

Maine-Endwell Little League President, Joe Chesna, is optimistic the season will be able to start at some point. Chesna says even if the season is canceled, the local league's could still take matters into their own hands to play games in the future.

"If Little League International doesn't sanction a season we could always do something local to make sure these kids do play and we get our season," says Chesna.

"Maybe it happens in September, I hope that's not the case but we are going to try and be creative and work with the other leagues. Something so that the kids have the chance to compete and allows them to have some fun despite being inside for the past few months or so," he says.

Chesna says there has been a great deal of support from the towns of Endwell and Union. The league is in good hands financially and hasn't been affected by the delayed start to the season.

When and if there is a Little League season to be played, Chesna says they will look to hold the annual parade or a play ball day to kick off the 2020 season.

"A lot of that is up in the air right now but once we ultimately get the green light we will determine what the most effective way to proceed is," says Chesna. "Obviously the parade is a great day for our community and our kids so we will figure out some opportunity to make this as much about the kids and the community as we can."

The fields are currently in game shape but due to town order they should not be played on. This includes any practices or everyday use of the fields. As both a coach and a parent, Chesna understands the frustration but urges town residents to stay off the fields.

"It's frustrating just as a parent and as a coach seeing the kids who usually want to be outside this time of year playing with their buddies." "It gets a little tough being inside or more distant but there are bigger issues out there but we'll make something work at some point in time," he says.

