Muckles’ Ink making “quaran-tees” to help community come together

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Muckles' Ink is a print apparel shop located in downtown Binghamton, and like many local businesses, Muckles is doing its part to keep its operations going.

Founder Casey Coolbaugh and his team created a concept of shirts called "quaran-tees" to put a unique spin on the store's apparel, as a way to not only stay relevant, but to help the community come together.

"We thought well, let's come up with some fun ideas for a new line of shirts, we'll call it quaran-tees, brilliant. We've teamed up with a few businesses, a few local non-profits, and we've just kind of split the profits with them and do our part to help the community out," said Coolbaugh.

Some of the shirts feature designs from the famous cartoons of John Hart Studios - one of the companies Muckles Ink has teamed up with for this brand.

"We've got some fun Gronk the dinosaur ones, some B.C. ones that are kind of like a newspaper throwback. There's some cool designs. We're just trying to stay relevant, you know trying to keep some money coming in. I mean everyone's bottom line hurts now for sure, but we're just trying to do our part, stay relevant and keep the dream alive.," said Coolbaugh.

In addition, Muckles' Ink has a bigger concept they refer to as "Muckles Rally." This gives businesses and local nonprofits the opportunity to pair up with Muckles' Ink. Muckles will create the wanted material, and the business will then rally its market to purchase the products. In return, a certain percentage goes to that business. Coolbaugh says if you want to take part in this, the Muckles business design makes it a simple process.

"What's nice about Muckles' is its vertically integrated. So our print shop is in the basement. So we can come up with an idea and pretty much go from idea to product in I don't know, a day or two. So if we have a fun idea we can whip it up real quick and if people like it we make some sales and print the order," said Coolbaugh.

While the retail side is currently closed due to the coronavirus crisis, its online shop is business as usual.

