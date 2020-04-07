New Jersey death toll from coronavirus surpasses 1,000

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 people, even as the state is beginning to flatten the curve of the virus.

Murphy said Monday that in the previous 24 hours, New Jersey fatalities from COVID-19 climbed from 917 to 1,003.

He also says data are beginning to show that the social distancing he mandated last month is starting to pay off.

New Jersey and New York are among the hardest-hit states. Officials say New Jersey is likely weeks away from hitting the peak of the outbreak.

Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in suburban New York have seen the most cases.