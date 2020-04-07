Newark Valley Family Dollar employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WBNG) -- An employee at the Family Dollar in Newark Valley has tested positive for the coronavirus, Tioga County health officials tell 12 News.

The Tioga County Health Department says if you've shopped at the store located on 25 N. Main St. and came within six feet of any employee on April 1 or 2, do the following:

Call your primary care provider

Seek testing at the Cayuga Medical Center only if you have symptoms

Self-quarantine for 14 days from the last date you shopped at Family Dollar

If you've sought testing and the results were negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for 14 days. Seek testing again if you develop symptoms

Monitor your health for symptoms, such as cough, fever and shortness of breath

The health department says the employee the worked "multiple shifts" in the past week.