Pennsylvania jobless claims exceed 1 million since outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - More than 1 million Pennsylvania residents have filed unemployment compensation claims since the coronavirus began taking a severe toll on the economy in mid-March.

That's according to data released Monday. The state has forced businesses to close to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania has reported about 13,000 virus cases and 162 deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday that a "surge is coming," but expressed some optimism that his worst fears may be avoided if Pennsylvania residents heed his order to stay at home.

For more on the coronavirus, click here.