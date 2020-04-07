Rain moves through tonight; snow late week?

Tonight: Cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Isolated rumble of thunder possible. Wind: N/NE 4-8 Low: 41-48

Wednesday: Partial sun. 30% chance of spotty, occasional showers. Wind: N/NW 5-10 High: 48-53

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 60% chance of showers by morning. Wind: S 4-9 Low: 37-41



Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and some rain moves in from the west after sunset. It will not rain all night long and rainfall totals will range from 0.05-0.25” with up to 0.33” in any heavier rain. Lows range from the low to upper 40s. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible.



Wednesday looks unsettled with some scattered showers from time to time. The chance of precipitation is 30%. There will be long dry periods through the day. Highs likely range in the low 50s to upper 40s.

Thursday will be a wet day with a 90% chance of rain. There is even a chance of some late day higher elevation flakes depending on where the cold air and precipitation are in relation to each other. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The storm that brings the rain Thursday moves by, strengthens, and loops back around bringing colder weather and some mixed showers Friday. It will be a blustery day. The chance of precipitation is around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday settles down with partial sunshine. Highs get back into the mid and upper 40s. Sunday brings a small chance of some showers again with highs back in the low to mid 50s.

Rain comes back Monday with highs in the 50s. The chance of rain is 70%. Some rain and snow are likely Tuesday with highs in the 40s. The chance of precipitation is 60%.