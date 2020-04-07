Respiratory Therapists saving lives alongside doctors and nurses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At Lourdes Hospital, doctors and nurses aren't fighting alone on the front lines. Respiratory Therapists are right there with them.

Respiratory Therapists are specialized health practitioners who treat lung-related illnesses, which is the part of the body hit the hardest by the coronavirus. They work closely with ventilators, the tool that's been keeping so many people alive in this pandemic.

Justin Gacioch from Lourdes Hospital has been a Respiratory Therapist for 15 years and says he got into the field because he suffered from asthma as a child. He says he and his fellow RT's at the hospital got straight to work when the pandemic hit.

"We basically pulled our staff together, every respiratory therapist," said Gacioch. "We all go into the medical field knowing that we could be treating a variety of types of diseases throughout our career and although this is a new one, this is just another type."

Gacioch says it's quite the process determining whether or not someone needs a ventilator to survive. He says he feels privileged to be fighting this virus head-on alongside nurses and doctors in this crisis.

"I'm honored and humbled by it," said Gacioch. "I think it's a nice thing to be able to be on the front lines and to take our experience and knowledge and help these people out."

Gacioch says he is currently not worried about the medical supplies and the number of ventilators available in his unit. He says he and his team are taking it day by day.