‘This is just another bump in the road’ Binghamton Rescue Mission asking the community for help

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rescue Mission on Whitney Ave is used to helping people in the community - now they are asking the community for help themselves.

"We provide shelter of course, we provide three meals a day, seven days a week. We also provide case management so we can help individuals find a job," said Executive Director Jessica Stanis.

Stanis says with the coronavirus forcing many in the Southern Tier to stay inside, the mission's work is more important now than ever.

"The homeless population is one of the most vulnerable during this outbreak because they simply can't stay home," Stanis said.

Now with Governor Cuomo's New York State on PAUSE order forcing all non essential employees to stay home, the mission finds itself in trouble.

"We had to close our Thrifty Shopper stores," she said "They're vital. We have over fifteen stores across central New York and that accounts for more than sixty percent of our operating income."

Now the Binghamton Rescue Mission is asking the community to help them keep their doors open, and in turn help them continue to assist individuals experiencing hunger and homelessness.

"We are in dire need of support from our community. Right now, we're asking for financial donations to be able to keep our doors open at the mission," she said. "A lot of the people we serve don't have a place to go, they don't have a place to turn. And that's the Rescue Mission."

Despite the current setbacks, Stanis says she is confident the organization will be able to weather the storm.

"This is just another bump in the road we hope to be able to overcome with the support and generosity of the community."

Stanis says any amount will help and if you'd like to donate you can do so by clicking here.