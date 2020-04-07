Water main line installation to limit street parking in town of Dickinson

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Officials with the town of Dickinson say a new water main line will be installed in the Brandywine Heights Community beginning April 13.

Town officials say there will be no street parking or through traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until further notice.

They say cars that are not moved may be subject to towing at the owner's expense.

This includes Old State Road where most of the work will be done. Officials are asking motorists to use other routes if needed.

Additionally, they warn residents may experience dirty water or no water. Those with dirty water are asked to run their water until its clear.