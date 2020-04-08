78 more virus deaths set new single-day high in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania has smashed its single-day high for reported coronavirus-related deaths, recording 78 more fatalities.

The count boosted the statewide death toll to 240, although the secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said at least some of the deaths occurred over the weekend.

The Department of Health also confirmed Tuesday that the state has nearly 1,600 more cases of COVID-19.

That raised the statewide total to more than 14,550 cases.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opened trout season two weeks early to avoid crowding on the traditional opening day and Chester County launched a plan to test thousands of essential workers for coronavirus-fighting antibodies in their blood.

For more on the coronavirus click here.