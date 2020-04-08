A lot of dry time today

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.05” 30% High 56 (50-58) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.10” Low 38 (34-40) Wind NW becoming S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain changing to snow showers. .25-.50” rain, 0-1” snow 90% High 48 (44-50) Wind S becoming W 15-25 G35 mph

We'll be on the back of a low Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s, and although there will be the chance of scattered showers, the chance of showers will be low. There will be a chance of showers Wednesday night.

A stronger low over eastern Canada and associated cold front moves in Thursday. This will not only give us a better chance of rain, but it will be followed by some cooler temperatures.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies Friday with mixed showers. Cool and cloudy Saturday. Another low will give us rain showers Sunday, Easter, Monday and Tuesday.

