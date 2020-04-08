Binghamton pharmacy students are on the frontline of pandemic

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Binghamton University pharmacy students are right in the mix of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Second-year pharmacy student Brian Kam works at a local pharmacy, and is tasked with balancing online courses and working in the midst of the crisis.

"Going in as a pharmacy student I never expected anything like this to happen. But I'll say it's definitely been a valuable learning experience. It's been more or less the same, a little bit more busy, and we just have to be a little more conscious at work," said Kam.

Brian said his pharmacy is extremely busy, and is encouraging the public to utilize delivery methods. He also said the drive through has seen a significant increase in business.

Safety measures have been put in place if you do have to enter inside a pharmacy.

Brian tells 12 News that employees frequently wipe everything down and tape has been placed in checkout lines to abide by social distancing policies.

Brian also says transitioning to online courses was difficult, but the professors at Binghamton have made it a smooth process.

Brian shared that through it all, this has been a learning experience as he pursues a pharmaceutical career.

"It definitely shows how valuable pharmacists are. You know going into, starting my job definitely knew the impact it could have but not to the extent during this pandemic. Being someone on the frontline working definitely shows how valuable pharmacies, pharmacy technicians and pharmacists are," said Kam.

