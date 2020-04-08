Binghamton Police Chief clarifies details of officer with coronavirus, takes extra safety measures

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chief Joseph Zikuski says when an officer received a positive test result, he and his team took extra safety measures to stay healthy.

When a Binghamton Police officer returned from a foreign country to the United States three weeks ago, he was mandated by the city to self-quarantine.

Chief Zikuski says around two weeks after his quarantine, he believed he was in contact with someone who was exhibiting symptoms and got tested for the coronavirus. He was tested on April 1 and received his positive result on April 4. The person he was with ended up testing negative.

Zikuski says, since this officer most likely contracted the virus well beforehand, was not showing any symptoms, and was already in quarantine for two weeks, he returned to work Tuesday night.

He says when they found out he was being tested, they took extra measures right away, saying, "We issued two N-95 masks, which protects you both ways. Each officer's been given a two-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for themselves, which can be refilled here at headquarters."

In addition to that, Zikuski says they have adjusted their gatherings, such as no longer doing roll call. He also says when responding to calls or complaints, the officers are asking people to come outside and stay six feet away whenever possible.

It is also mandated by the New York State Department of Health that essential workers such as first responders can return to work seven days after being diagnosed. This rule does not apply to the general public.

The specific guidelines from NYSDOH can be found in the attached document.