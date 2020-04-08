Cross-contamination: How a touch-and-go lifestyle can increase your risk for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Have you ever wondered how many items you touch on a daily basis?

"It's reasonable to treat most things as though they can carry bacteria or virus right now," said Dr. Eric Lorraine with Endwell Family Physicians.

In just traveling from your car to your home, you'll end up touching nearly a dozen surfaces along the way. Then, when you reach for your phone or touch your face, you're cross-contaminating.

"In practice, you may have handled all kinds of items, surfaces, phones, etc. anything that you can put in an eye, nose, mouth, somewhere where you're vulnerable to the disease, and next thing you know you're sick," said Lorraine.

Gloves have become a popular option, but doctors say they can be just as ineffective when used improperly.

"A dirty hand in a glove is no different than a dirty hand without a glove," said Lorraine.

If you do choose to wear gloves, try not to touch things like your phone. After you're done using them, dispose them in a trashcan. While no method will stop viruses and bacteria entirely, there is one simply solution proven to be highly effective.

"Cross-contamination is a real problem when you have a mask or anything else on that you think keeps you safe, but if you handle it with a dirty hand, it's only as clean as your hands are," said Dr. Lorraine. "Ultimately, it always comes back to hand-washing, and that's really the best advice there is."

Dr. Lorraine also recommends wiping surfaces down frequently, as viruses like COVID-19 can live from hours to days on certain materials.