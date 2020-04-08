Food Bank of Southern Tier starts contactless drive-thru operation

(WBNG) -- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier partnered with Tioga Opportunities to set up its first contactless drive-thru food distribution service at Owego Elementary.

The food bank was prepared to feed around 450 families in Tioga County. 343 people pre-registered for the event.

People were asked to keep their windows rolled up and to pop their trunk as food bank workers loaded food into their vehicles.

The workers wore masks and gloves. Some wore gowns.

Organizers say they are happy to help out the community with the donations.

"[The] food boxes will feed a family of four for about three days," Andy Hafer of Tioga Opportunities told 12 News. "There are recipes that have been given out to help families figure out what's best to put together, so that's been a great help."

The food bank covers six counties. On Thursday, it will set up in Windsor.

To preregister, go to the food bank's website by clicking here.