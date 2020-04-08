Funding for Food: M-E students support community during COVID-19

ENDWELL (WBNG) - Juniors at Maine-Endwell Senior High School Sadie Kacyznski and Lexi Vallet wanted to do something different for their birthdays.

Celebrating their big days in quarantine due to schools, restaurants and other businesses being closed due COVID-19 concerns, the two friends, who are actually cousins, got creative.

“Our grandmom had said, ‘you should help out a charity or something,” said Kaczynski.

The two juniors set up a GoFundMe page to support the food pantry at the high school and is part of the M-EALS and Leadership non-profit.

Starting with an original goal of $500, at last check, the page has seen over $1,190 in donations, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the non-profit.

“The amount we've gotten from it has been actually surprising,” Vallet said. “We kind of set it up hoping some friends and families would chip in. Then it took off like it did.”

Rachel Murat is a teacher at M-E, and is the founder and president of the non-profit which seeks to assist families in the area with food needs for children in the M-E Central School District.

When she heard the news, she broke into tears.

“I cried,” Murat said. “To be able to think outside of yourself when it's your 16th, 17th, 18th birthday, I think is pretty impressive.”

Murat told 12 News the coronavirus’ impact on the food pantry has been so significant she estimated she had only four jars of peanut butter left.

“Most times when you walk inside the food pantry, it’s fully stocked,” Murat said. “The pantry is literally bare.”

So knowing the state of the pantry, and the importance of the gesture, Murat was thankful the money can go directly back to helping other Spartans in need.

“This money is not only going to help us get through the week to week deliveries until we can get back to school, but it will also help me restock the pantry,” Murat said.

For good measure, Kaczynski left a message with everyone on her birthday on how they can help.

“Just go for it. Just start a GoFundMe. What's the worst that could happen? You don't raise as much as you though you would? It's still something to somebody,” Kaczynski said.

Vallet told 12 News the duo plans to keep the page up and running through her birthday on May 10, and that if there are still donations flowing they will run it through the end of May.