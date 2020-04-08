Ithaca Police looking for robbery suspect

ITHACA (WBNG)- The Ithaca Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a robbery suspect.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, they say a robbery happened early Wednesday morning at 1:52 a.m. at the A Plus Mini Mart at 210 S. Cayuga Street.

The department says the suspect was armed and entered the store and demanded money from the cash registers.

The suspect then ran off with an unknown amount of cash before police got there.

The suspect is described to be a black male approximately 5 foot 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black hat, a grey zip up sweatshirt and a blue bandana covering the face below the eyes.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-3245, or the Police Administration at 607-272-9973 or the Police Tipline 607-330-0000.