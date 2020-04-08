Lawsuit seeks release of 3 inmates from Broome County Jail due to COVID-19 concerns

(WBNG) -- A lawsuit has been filed demanding the release of three inmates from the Broome County Jail due to the coronavirus.

The lawsuit states that the three inmates are suffering underlying medical issues and are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Wednesday, Sheriff David Harder told 12 News that four inmates tested positive for the virus. He says they are being quarantined within the jail and his staff are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of inmates.

19 inmates have been tested.

Additionally, six correctional officers tested positive for virus. One has recovered and returned to work.

The full lawsuit is posted below:

As of April 7, six people have died from the coronavirus and 83 people were infected in the county.