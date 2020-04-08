Local hospitals figure out supply plans for every scenario

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The longer the coronavirus pandemic continues, the more resources local hospitals have to expend to combat the virus.

At Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, there are the standard ways of getting the personal protective equipment for all the staff, and then there are the ways they've had to do so since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Staff at the hospital run by Guthrie say they and all other hospitals have to report their supply status to state governments on a regular basis. Because of this, they are well aware of exactly how much supplies they have at the moment.

While Guthrie is confident in having sufficient PPEs for the number of patients it expects, a surge could pose unexpected challenges because of how unknown the future is at the moment.

Staff say the pandemic has expanded their typical need for supplies.

"We have a routine ordering process, a routine inventory, and we anticipate what our needs are," said Dr. Michael Scalzone, the chief quality officer for the Guthrie Clini. "The challenges here have been everyone, much like we've seen in retail, grocery stores and other places, is everyone at the same time was seeking to get more supplies."

Guthrie says besides PPEs, hospital beds are another important resource, and it has a plan in place to double bed capacity if needed at each of its five hospitals.

UHS and Lourdes declined an interview but both provided answers to questions sent regarding their supplies. UHS said its two hospitals are at a combined less than half capacity, and N95 masks are its biggest need at the moment. Lourdes said it has plenty of supplies for now, but is working with authorities to acquire more if needed.