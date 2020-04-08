Operation Crush Covid: Broome County launches plan to further slow spread of pandemic

Broome County April 8 coronavirus update

Operation Crush Covid

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced a new social-distancing policy that aims to further slow the spread of the virus.

It is called "Operation Crush Covid."

Garnar says the operation mandates that people who were born on an even year may only go shopping, to the park or golf on even calendar dates.

Same for people who were born on an odd year on odd calendar dates.

For example, a person born in the year 1976 should only shop on April 8, April 10 and so on.

A person born in 1977 should only shop on April 9, April 11 and so on.

This does not apply for essential medical or work needs.

If you must go out in a group, use the birthday of the oldest person in your party.

Garnar says this operation will not be enforced by store employees or police.

This policy will remain in affect until at least April 29.

Coronavirus numbers

Garnar announced there are now 93 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. Seven are hospitalized and 66 are at their homes.

Six people in the county have died from the virus and 14 people have recovered.

A map detailing where cases are located can be found by clicking here.

66 tests are pending.

As of April 7, 161 people are in mandatory quarantine and 48 people are in precautionary quarantine.