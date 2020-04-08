Powerful storm brings changes to us Thursday

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. 40% chance of rain toward morning. Wind: SE2-7 Wind: SE 2-7 Low: 37-42

Thursday: 90% chance of rain. Slight chance of a thundershower or storm. Temperatures drop by midday. Some higher elevation wet snow also possible. Turning windy. Isolated power outage possible. Wind: SW->NW 12-17G35-40 High: 47-55

Thursday Night: Windy. 40% chance of snow showers. Isolated power outages possible. Wind: NW 10-17G35-40 Low: 29-33



Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and some rain showers could arrive toward morning. The chance of rain is 40%. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.



A powerful low pressure system races through Thursday with rain, some wet snow flakes, gusty winds and slipping temperatures. Highs will be early in the day; in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be coolest north and warmest south. The winds will sharply change direction once the cold front moves through and they begin to gust 30-40mph at times by the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds continue Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some snow showers are possible with chills in the teens.

Friday will be blustery and chilly with snow showers around. There could be some mixed or rain in the valleys. The chance of precipitation is around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Snowfall accumulations could possibly reach 1-2” on elevated surfaces and grass. Roads will not see any accumulation. It stays windy Friday night and gusts could still reach 35-40mph. Widespread power outages are not expected, but isolated outages are possible through Friday.

Saturday settles down with partial sunshine. It remains breezy but highs get back into the low and mid 40s. Easter Sunday brings a small chance of some showers again with highs back in the low to mid 50s. Lots of dry time is expected. Rain comes back Monday with highs in the upper 50s. The chance of rain is 80%. Tuesday and Wednesday are also partly sunny with highs in the 40s.