Southern Tier Tuesday’s: Endwell UMC

(WBNG) -- The Endwell United Methodist Church is this week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesday's two thousand dollar grant on behalf of Upstate Shredding.

The Endwell UMC recognizes that hunger is a wide-spread problem in the Southern Tier, which is why they have provided a hot, fresh-cooked meal every Monday night for the last 22 years to community members. Dinner is served at the church every night at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 3301 Watson Blvd., Endwell. Dave Alexander, who works closely with the program, says that for most of the community members who attend the dinner, this is their only meal of the day.

This grant will help the Endwell United Methodist Church to supplement donated food with items, particularly meat, that are sometimes difficult to obtain. They will also be able to purchase supplies that are needed in food preparation and serving such as take-out boxes because they are now switching to take-out meals on Monday nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.