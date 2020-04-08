State Senator Seward moved from ICU, condition improves

(WBNG) -- The Chief of Staff of for State Senator James Seward says the senator was moved out of an intensive care unit Tuesday night.

Seward's office says the senator's condition has improved.

He is continuing to recover at Albany Medical Center.

His office says he and his wife were diagnosed with mild cases of COVID-19.

Seward is also battling cancer.

Earlier this year, the senator said he would not be seeking reelection in the 51st State Senate District by the end of 2020.