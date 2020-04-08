Teaching assistant creates mask clips for healthcare workers

(WBNG) -- The community has stepped in showcasing its creativity, making things to help healthcare workers ranging from masks to face shields.

Now a Sherburne-Earlville teaching assistant is stepping in, making face mask clips.

Back in November, the district wrote a grant to purchase a Glowforge machine for its students.

"What it is actually is it's a laser cutter," said teaching assistant Jonathan Ryan.

The machine was meant to be used with technology students.

"They can design something and actually take it away with them either at the end of the day or the next day. Something really quick for the STEM kids, this make it-take it attitude is something they really like. Instant gratification, I want to design something and I want it right away," said Ryan.

Once school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan thought of a different use for it.

"There's a lot of things out there that purely aesthetic, it's something for the wall, it's something for your desk, but there's also things that are super utilitarian that you can actually use," he said.

Ryan decided he would make mask clips, helping to reduce the strain caused by the elastic on healthcare workers' masks.

"I just saw some pictures of some people, first responders or people on the front line here, and their ears were just raw from wearing these masks all the time," said Ryan.

He has donated some to a hospital in Norwich as well as Hamilton and doesn't plan on stopping production any time soon.

"I hope they help a little bit and they go all over the place and everyone wants one and needs one and wears masks all the time," he said.

Making this tough time, just a little bit better.

"I'm doing my part by staying home and wearing masks when I go out like everybody should do, but just little bit to make their lives a little bit easier is just something that I thought was a good thing to do," said Ryan.

Each sheet the Glowforge is able to cut produces more than 60 clips.

