Tioga State Bank helping healthcare workers

(WBNG)- Over the next few days the Tioga State Bank will be providing breakfast for healthcare workers at hospitals in our area.

In a press release, the bank said that they will be delivering 12 dozen bagels and cream cheese from Best Bagels to three different healthcare places in the Southern Tier, as a way to honor and support them.

Wednesday, April 8 they will be delivering them to Lourdes Hospital, Thursday, April 9 they will deliver to UHS locations and then on Friday, April 10 they will be delivering to Guthrie Robert Packer.

They said all of the bagels will be delivered around 7:30 a.m.

Chelsi Byrnes

