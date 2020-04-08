Union-Endicott School and New Life Ministries helps community during COVID-19 crisis

ENDICOTT (WBNG)-The Union-Endicott School District along with the New Life Ministries are teaming up to help the community during the coronavirus crisis.

In a press release, the school district said they will be handing out free meals to any minor on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Life Ministries parking lot located at 201 Hill Avenue.

The New Life Ministries will also be giving away some free care packages for families at the same time as well. Some of the supplies including paper towels, food, and activities for children.

They did mention that all the care packages have been safely handled for those who need them.

