Virtual YMCA during COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- The YMCA of Broome County is offering members virtual classes and health tips as they are in self-isolation.

Their website provides access to at-home workout videos ranging from beginner to intense fitness classes as well as tips to stay active during this time.

The YMCA of Broome County is also prepared to offer full-day emergency childcare for children up to the age of five years old for first responders, military, hospital personnel, and other essential staff that must report to work.