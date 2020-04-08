Wall Street jumps 3% again, tries to hold on this time

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are up 3% on Wall Street as investors focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak's trajectory.

The gains accelerated through Wednesday after the top U.S. infectious diseases expert said the White House is working on plans to eventually reopen the country and President Donald Trump said it "will be sooner rather than later."

Stocks got another boost after investors said minutes from the last meeting of the Federal Reserve confirmed the central bank will do whatever it takes to support markets.

The S&P 500 had a similarly big jump the day before, though, only for it to evaporate in the afternoon.