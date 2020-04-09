100 positive coronavirus confirmed in Broome County

Broome County April 9 coronavirus update:

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Broome County reached a "milestone" with 100 confirmed cases now reported in the county.

Eight people are being hospitalized and 63 are at home.

A map detailing where the cases are located in the county can be found by clicking here.

Six people have died and 23 people have recovered.

151 people are in mandatory quarantine and 70 people are precautionary quarantine.

754 people have been tested.

Operation Crush Covid

Garnar reiterated Thursday that people should only be shopping on even calendar dates if they were born in an even year and odd calendar dates if they were born on an odd year.

The new measure, Operation Crush Covid, aims to further contain the spread of the virus.

Of note, On April 9, Governor Andrew Cuomo demanded the closure of all golf courses to stop the spread of the virus.

Dispatch calls and social distancing

Broome County Director of Emergency Services Mike Ponticiello announced that the number of dispatch calls were down.

Ponticiello says this is a sign that social distancing measures are working.

Garnar says the county's no unnecessary travel order and ban on gatherings remains in affect.

The county executive says those who see people gathering are encouraged to call 778-1911.