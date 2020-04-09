Binghamton businesses feeding hospital workers

(WBNG) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper small businesses nationwide, many in the Southern Tier are stepping up to do their part.

The Belmar Pub was the latest local business to give back, delivering hundreds of meals to Wilson Hospital Thursday morning.

Meier Supply in Binghamton approached The Belmar wanting to team up to help healthcare workers. Shortly thereafter, the plan to purchase and deliver the meals came together.

"What we're trying to do is say thank you to the people who are literally risking everything to help us. I can't imagine putting myself in that position," Ed Hickey, owner of the Belmar, explained.

Meier Supply was able to purchase more than 100 meals, which were then delivered by The Belmar.

"I got it pretty good, I look at the bright side of everything. I'm happy that I could help these guys who are really the ones we should be thinking about," Hickey said.

The Belmar plans to deliver hundreds more meals next week to healthcare workers at Lourdes.