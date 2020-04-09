Blustery Good Friday on tap

Tonight: Windy with variable clouds and a few snow showers. Wind: NW 10-20G35 Low: 28-33

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. 60% chance of scattered snow showers. Gusts 30-35mph. Isolated power outages possible. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: WNW 12-18G30 High: 34-38

Friday Night: Still breezy. Chance of a few snow showers. Wind: NW 13-18G30 Low: 24-29



Forecast Discussion:

Windy conditions take us into tonight with some scattered rain and snow showers possible through early overnight. Winds could gust 30-35mph overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday will be blustery and chilly with snow showers around. There could be some mixed showers or rain in the valleys. The chance of precipitation is around 60%. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Snowfall accumulations could possibly reach 1-2” on elevated surfaces and grass, especially in persistent snow showers. Roads will not see any accumulation. It stays windy Friday night and gusts could still reach 35mph. Widespread power outages are not expected, but isolated outages are possible through Friday.

Saturday settles down with partial sunshine. It remains breezy but highs get back into the low and mid 40s. Easter Sunday brings a warmer day with partly sunny skies. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s.

Another storm moves in Monday and rain comes back highs in the low 60s. The chance of rain is 90%. It will turn cooler Tuesday and Wednesday under partly sunny and highs in the 40s.