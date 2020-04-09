BU engineering student makes ventilator prototype in his dorm room

VESTAL (WBNG) -- During this pandemic, mechanical engineering student, Jacob Goodman, made a prototype ventilator in his dorm room with simple supplies from the store.

Jacob Goodman is a Binghamton University Junior studying mechanical engineering. He says while his professors were studying how to make masks and ventilators, he took up the challenge to make his own.

Goodman went to Walmart and picked up some simple supplies such as a lunch box container and a camping collapsible water bottle.

"The way it works is a chamber and inside that chamber is a bladder," said Goodman. "That bladder is a collapsible water bottle that was from the camping section. The chamber itself is just a lunch box. The tubing is also used from another camping water bottle. One that's designed to go on your back and it's a tube that goes up to your mouth."

Goodman says while it is just a prototype right now, he says he is looking forward to upgrading it and eventually becoming a mechanical engineer when he graduates to work and help people in a crisis like this.

"I wanna help people and use my education to help people as well," said Goodman.

He says he is working on getting more advanced material to make a whole new prototype.