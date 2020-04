(WBNG/CNN) -- Dick's Sporting Goods announced it is furloughing around 40,000 as the company is unable to operate with sporting facilities and gyms being closed.

The furloughs will begin Sunday.

Affected employees will still receive their benefits.

Dick's says a small number of employees will remain working to fulfill online orders and curbside pickups.

The company says it will not be opening its stores anytime soon.