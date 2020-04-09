Employee of nursing home speaks out about COVID-19 conditions

(WBNG) -- With 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Broome County, the Susquehanna Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City is one of the strongest sources.

"Along with the Broome County Jail, we're looking at that nursing home, and the jail as being the two hot spots in Broome County when it comes to COVID-19 positive cases," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Valerie Joe is a certified nursing assistant at the facility. She says she contracted COVID-19 and experienced severe symptoms. Valerie says her body was so weak, she was unable to stand.

"It got to the point where I couldn't breathe. I have asthma. I had my boyfriend take me to the ER. They admitted me right away, they tested me when I got there and the test finally came back, it was positive," said Valerie.

She added, the nursing home didn't adequately protect her while she was on the job.

"I had one mask and we were told to put it in a paper bag, and use it until we couldn't use it anymore," said Valerie.

Valerie was told by the nursing home that masks needed to be rationed. However, she says it ended up putting her life at risk.

"Now it's too late. Some of us are already infected. I'm scared to even look out my window right now. This has mentally and emotionally really damaged me, and it's not fair," said Valerie.

Broome County officials say they're offering help and supplies to facilities like the Susquehanna Nursing Home, working with the emergency operations center to gather supplies.

"We've supported them with requests for more personal protective equipment, additional staff requests. We did go through the emergency operations center that the county runs to get additional emergency supplies and resources," said Garnar.

Valerie says she's worried about the safety of the residents she frequently worked with, all while she continues to fight her own battle.

12 News reached out to the Susquehanna Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center multiple times. The parent company, VestraCare, provided this statement:

"Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation has been preparing for various scenarios over the past several weeks. As a result, we are equipped and prepared to address every situation. The health of our residents and staff has always been and will remain of paramount importance. Our leadership team has activated our COVID response protocol, we are in touch with all residents, and their families, and are confident in our leadership and staff and remain dedicated to our residents."