FuzeHub: Southern Tier, other state manufacturers can apply for COVID-19 grants totaling $400,000

(WBNG) -- FuzeHub, a statewide New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership center, announced the launch of grant program that will reward a total of $400,000 in COVID-19 manufacturing grants.

FuzeHub says the grants are designed to aid small to medium sized manufacturing companies that can meet prevailing FDA requirements and can quickly produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and respiratory care-equipment.

The center says Southern Tier manufacturers are eligible to apply for the grants.

A total of six grants will be rewarded. They are:

Four $50,000 grants to increase manufacturing capacity of PPE, especially N95 masks

Two $100,000 grants will be awarded to increase manufacturing of respiratory equipment, specifically ventilators

FuzeHub says the panel reviewing applications for the grants will prioritize projects that are "clearly defined and ready to be undertaken immediately."

Manufacturers looking to apply may do so by clicking here.

The deadline to apply is April 17.