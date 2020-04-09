Gusty with rain

Wind Advisory for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 2 PM Thursday until 12 AM Friday.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50” 90% High 48 (46-52) Wind S becoming W 15-25 G35-45 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1” Low 30 (26-32) Wind W 15-25 G25-35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. 0-.10” rain, 0-T” snow 40% High 40 (36-42) Wind W becoming NW 15-25 G 35-45 mph

A stronger low over eastern Canada and associated cold front moves in Thursday. This will not only give us a better chance of rain and thunderstorms, but it will be followed by some cooler temperatures. We'll also have a gusty south wind turning westerly. With cooler air moving in, we'll have snow showers tonight.

Windy and cool Friday with mostly cloudy skies and mixed showers. Cool and cloudy Saturday. Another low will give us rain showers Sunday, Easter. A better chance of rain Monday with lingering showers Tuesday.

