Here are the companies hiring in the Broome County area

(WBNG) -- Despite the large scale unemployment happening during the coronavirus crisis, there are resources available locally to help people find jobs.

The Broome County Office of Employment and Training is still helping residents find employment by connecting them with local businesses and offering them training to get the job of their dream.

The office, specifically the Broome-Tioga Workforce, works hand-in-hand with the state department of labor to find resources available and help the unemployed.

If you don't have many marketable skills, or would like to gain new ones for better jobs, the office can help you with that too.

"How to interact with, you know, prospective employers, but also providing services through let's say BOCES training, training with SUNY Broome, and the Metrics, which is an online course we have now opened up to everyone in Broome County," said Robert Murphy, the Executive Director of Broome-Tioga Workforce.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 430 openings in the Binghamton area in both the private and public sectors, all of which are looking to hire people right now for jobs like nurses, truck drivers, or cooks.

For information on how to get started with the office and for more workforce resources, please call 607-778-2136, or visit their website.