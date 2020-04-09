Multiple crews respond to church fire in Earlville

EARLVILLE (WBNG)- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a church fire in Earlville.

According to the Chenango County Fire Wire, they say there is a structure fire at the Lighthouse Community Church in Earlville.

They also say that one person has been sent to the Chenango Memorial Hospital.

The Emergency crews that are responding include Earlville fire department, Sherburne fire, Smyrna fire, Hamilton fire and the New York State Police.

511NY is reporting that fire emergency crews have blocked off traffic on 12B in both directions near the area of Coye Road.

We reached out to emergency crews, but they were unable to comment on a possible cause or any injuries at this time.

Stay with 12 News for further updates.