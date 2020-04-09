New York State Police looking for suspect in the town of Union

UNION (WBNG) -- New York State Police in Endwell are looking for assistance in identifying the suspect accused of breaking into a gas station on Sunday.

The New York State Police say the suspect broke into the Sunoco gas station on Main Street in the town of Union at approximately 2:36 a.m. on Sunday, April 5.

Police officials say the suspect stole several items off the shelves. They also say the suspect is described as a male wearing black shoes, black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on it.

State Police also say the suspect was wearing a black and white fabric face mask and was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored symbols on it. They say he was carrying a black metal baseball bat with white and red writing.

Police believe he fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information, contact State Police Endwell at (607) 754-2701 with the reference case number of 9514382.